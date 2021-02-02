Report: Eagles hire Nick Rallis as linebackers coach

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff for the 2021 season continues to take shape.

The latest addition comes on the defensive side of the ball. Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that the team has hired Nick Rallis as their linebackers coach.

Rallis spent the last three seasons with the Vikings. He was a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach during his time with the team. He was a graduate assistant at Wake Forest in 2017 after wrapping up his playing career at the University of Minnesota.

New Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon also spent time with the Vikings, but he left for the Colts as Rallis was starting his stint with the team.