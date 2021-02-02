Report: Matt Ryan is expected to remain in Atlanta in 2021

Getty Images

The Falcons have a new General Manager. They have a new head coach. They have a new coaching staff. They will not have a new quarterback.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Matt Ryan is expected to remain in Atlanta in 2021. The team has had no trade conversations about either Ryan or receiver Julio Jones.

That is not unexpected.

Ryan, 35, would count $49.9 million in a dead-cap charge if he is traded before June 1. Ryan has a cap hit of $40.9 million in 2021.

Jones would count $38.6 million in dead cap space if he is traded before June 1. He will count $23 million against the cap this season.

The Falcons, under new coach Arthur Smith, will run a version of Kyle Shanahan’s offense that helped Ryan win the MVP award and reach the Super Bowl in 2016.