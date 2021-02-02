Ryan Fitzpatrick: Last two seasons re-lit my fire, I still want to play

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick was not available for the final week of the regular season after he tested positive for COVID-19 and that meant the Dolphins couldn’t call on him in relief of Tua Tagovailoa in the Week 17 loss to the Bills that kept Miami from making the playoffs.

With the Dolphins out of action, Fitzpatrick moved a step closer to free agency in what’s shaping up to be one of the wilder quarterback markets in recent memory. The 38-year-old said on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday that he wants to be right in the thick of that market because he plans to continue playing.

“This offseason, we already saw it with [Jared] Goff and [Matthew] Stafford obviously,” Fitzpatrick said. “Who knows what’s going to happen with Deshaun [Watson]. There’s rumors everywhere in the quarterback market, but there are a lot of teams looking for a new quarterback or new quarterbacks. For me, personally, I have to take every offseason and reassess. These last two years have really re-lit that fire under me and I still want to play and I enjoy being out there playing.”

Fitzpatrick was benched in favor of Tagovailoa after Week 6 and he said during the season that it hurt despite the fact that he knew Tagovailoa came to Miami to become the starter. The Dolphins could be one of those teams making a play for Watson and a return to Miami may not be in the cards under any circumstances, but Fitzpatrick wants to keep playing and it seems likely he’ll find a seat somewhere before the music stops.