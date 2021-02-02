Saints hiring Kris Richard as secondary coach

Getty Images

Kris Richard will be back in the NFL for the 2021 season, but he will not be a defensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are hiring Richard as their secondary coach. Aaron Glenn left that position to become the defensive coordinator for the Lions last month.

Richard was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2015-2017 and the defensive backs coach/defensive play caller for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019. He was out of football last year and spoke with the Packers and Raiders about their coordinator openings since the end of the 2020 season.

The Saints have some more work to do to outfit their coaching staff. Tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell left to become the Lions head coach and quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi became the Chargers offensive coordinator.