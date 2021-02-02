Sammy Watkins “very optimistic” about playing Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins has not made an appearance in the playoffs, but he expects that to change on Sunday.

Watkins has been out with a calf injury, but he got in a pair of limited practice sessions last week before taking a day off on Friday. Watkins was back in action on Monday and he gave a positive update on his status when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Watkins said he’s feeling “pretty good and very optimistic” about his chances of being on the field for Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs will continue practicing in Kansas City this week before heading to Florida and Watkins said he expects to be good to go by the time the team gets there.

Watkins was limited to 10 games this season and had 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns. He had five catches for 98 yards in the Super Bowl last year.