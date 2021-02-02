Sammy Watkins waiting to see what his future holds

Getty Images

Sammy Watkins missed six games with injuries in the regular season and then both playoff games. He is “very optimistic” that his calf injury is healthy enough to allow him to play in the Super Bowl.

His injuries and the falling salary cap could help the Chiefs keep Watkins next season . . . if they want to keep Watkins next season.

Watkins is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

He showed his love for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and winning before the 2020 season, agreeing to a pay cut from $14 million to $9 million. Watkins, 27, certainly wouldn’t mind a fourth season in Kansas City after the success of the team since his arrival.

“I would say let’s win this Super Bowl and see where my head will be at,” Watkins said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “It would definitely be something to think about. It would definitely be something I would talk to my wife and my kids about, to think about coming back. Would I love a third ring? For sure.

“I would definitely not say no about it. . . . To come back and win a third one? Yeah. I don’t mind. I would definitely have to sit and think about it, see what my future holds.”

Watkins ranked fifth on the Chiefs with 37 receptions, 421 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fewest yards of his career and tied for the fewest touchdowns.

Watkins made four catches for 38 yards against the Bucs in Week 12.