Sean Murphy-Bunting: Experience playing against Tyreek Hill “100 percent” helps

Getty Images

Super Bowl LV will be the second matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs this season and the first was the biggest day of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s career.

Hill had career highs with 13 catches and 269 yards and tied another with three touchdown catches in the 27-24 Chiefs victory. Keeping Hill from going off again would be a good way for the Bucs to help their chances of winning on Sunday and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting weighed in on that Tuesday.

Murphy-Bunting said that he is “100 percent” sure that the experience of seeing Hill in the previous game will help the Bucs in that pursuit.

“For anybody from the outside looking in, that dude’s fast,” Murphy-Bunting said. “He has some serious speed. I feel like, for a lot of people, you won’t really know how to play that type of guy until you’ve seen it in person.”

That Week 12 game was the last loss for the Buccaneers and they have been stingier on defense since that loss. They’ve also been turning offenses over more often and Murphy-Bunting has played a big role in that by notching interceptions in each of their playoff wins. A continuation of that run will make it harder for Hill to repeat his big performance from November.