Shane Waldron: Seahawks will have balanced offense with attacking mindset

Getty Images

Shane Waldron has been coaching against the Seahawks in the NFC West for the last four years. Now he’ll be calling plays for them as Seattle’s offensive coordinator.

During an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Waldron said he plans on the Seahawks being a balanced offense that will create explosive plays.

“We want to be the one that puts the foot on the gas pedal,” Waldron said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “Just saying that it’s a balanced attack doesn’t mean that that’s a conservative attack, so I don’t ever want to get that confused. That will really be the core philosophy that we live by as far s the starting point with run vs. pass vs. any other schematic things we want to get into.”

Waldron was the Rams’ passing game coordinator for the last three seasons. He began his tenure with the franchise as the tight ends coach, but was promoted to coach quarterbacks for the last two years.

Waldron was not a play caller, as those duties belonged to head coach Sean McVay. Waldron noted he did call plays in the 2019 preseason and in some practices.

Waldron spoke with quarterback Russell Wilson in the interview process and since he’s been hired. Having gone against him for years, Waldron already had the utmost respect for the QB.

“I’ve been on the offensive side of the ball, but you peek up and you’re just saying, man, at any point this guy can explode and create a game-winning play,” Waldron said. “I don’t think there’s any scenario in life where he thought he was going to fall short. He’s got that mindset that he’s going to be the best.”

Waldron is replacing Brian Schottenheimer, who has since signed on to be the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.