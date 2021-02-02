Source: Peyton Manning receives his official Hall of Fame notification

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has done a great job of keeping the identity of the new class of Hall of Fames secret for the last two weeks. In four nights, the names of up to eight new Hall of Famers will be revealed.

At least one of them already has received official word of his enshrinement. Per a league source, Hall of Fame president David Baker has informed quarterback Peyton Manning that he has qualified for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The news came at a party in Peyton’s honor. The event was filmed, and footage undoubtedly will be released once the official announcement happens on Saturday night.

It’s no surprise that Manning got in. The presentation from Mike Chappell of FOX59 and CBS4 in Indianapolis latest seconds. No debate ensued. Manning undoubtedly received the necessary votes to secure status as a finalist and eventual enshrinement.

It will be interesting to see whether other names of other Hall of Famers emerge over the next few days. It’s amazing that it took two weeks for the first one to get out.