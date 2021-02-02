Steelers announce the promotion of Adrian Klemm to OL coach

Getty Images

The Steelers announced the promotion of Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach. Klemm spent the past two seasons as the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

Klemm arrived in Pittsburgh before the 2019 season from the college ranks where he gained nine years of experience. His most recent collegiate experience was as the associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach at UCLA from 2012-16.

During his time at UCLA, Klemm helped coach an offense that set school records, including single-season passing and rushing yards and total offense. UCLA also set a record for fewest sacks allowed in a season in school history in 2014.

Klemm started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at SMU in 2008 before becoming the offensive line coach/recruiting coordinator there from 2009-11. During his time at SMU, the team set numerous team offensive records, including total offense and passing yards.

Klemm’s experience isn’t limited to coaching as he played six seasons in the NFL. He was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2000 draft with the 46th pick overall. He spent five seasons with the Patriots and was a member of the three Super Bowl championship teams. He finished his playing career in 2005 with the Packers.