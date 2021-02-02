Steve Spagnuolo: I’d like to get another crack at a head-coaching job

Getty Images

When a Chiefs coordinator gets brought up for a head-coaching job, it’s usually Eric Bieniemy.

But defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was once a head coach. And apparently he would relish the opportunity to become one again.

“I’d like to get another crack at a head-coaching job,” Spagnuolo said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “But I will not, listen, I don’t stay up nights thinking about it.”

Spagnuolo was the Rams head coach in St. Louis from 2009-2011, with the club going 10-38 in those three seasons.

“I’m a competitor like anybody else,” Spagnuolo said. “It didn’t go as great as we wanted to in St. Louis, except for that one year. It’s a proving ground, the NFL is the greatest proving ground of all sports. So that part of it, I’d like another shot.”

The Chiefs have gone to consecutive Super Bowls since Spagnuolo came on as defensive coordinator in 2019, replacing Bob Sutton. The Chiefs have finished in the top 10 in points allowed in each of the last two years.

Spagnuolo feels he would be a better head coach with the benefit of more experience the second time around. But he’s also happy where he is, working under Andy Reid and competing for championships.

“My total focus is on what’s going on now and I’m glad we’re still working and coaching in February, that’s always nice,” Spagnuolo said.