Texans hiring Frank Ross as special teams coordinator

The Texans are hiring two more coaches to help fill out David Culley’s first staff.

Houston’s added Frank Ross as special teams coordinator and Dino Vasso as special teams coach, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Ross was the Colts assistant special teams coordinator for the last three seasons. Before that, he was a Patriots scout from 2015-2017 — crossing paths with General Manager Nick Caserio and executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby in New England.

Vasso was most recently on Philadelphia’s coaching staff. He was promoted to assistant coordinator/defense in 2020 and was the assistant secondary coach from 2016-2019 under Doug Pederson. He also served as a Chiefs coaching assistant from 2013-2015.