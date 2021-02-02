Would the Vikings trade Kirk Cousins?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2021, 10:55 AM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
The possibility was mentioned last night in an item regarding the 49ers’ apparent willingness to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The question merits its own blurb.

Would the Vikings trade quarterback Kirk Cousins?

His 2020 extension dropped the no-trade clause, allowing the Vikings to move Cousins without his consent. (As a practical matter, however, which NFL team would trade for a quarterback who doesn’t want to be there?) His contract pays $56 million over the next two years. Most importantly, a whopping $35 million 2022 base salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 19.

On one hand, the Vikings have a better chance to be relevant in 2021 with Cousins, who has spent three season with team. Unless Minnesota decides to make a play for Deshaun Watson (it probably wouldn’t be a great idea for the Vikings to make a blockbuster trade with an NFL team located in Texas), there’s no clear upgrade who would immediately make Minnesota a Super Bowl contender. Most available options wouldn’t make the Vikings a playoff contender, at least not in his first season.

And if the Vikings aren’t a playoff contender in 2021, a house cleaning could be coming.

Of course, if ownership can be sold on the idea that offloading Cousins, saving $56 million, and taking a step back would lead to eventually taking multiple steps forward, maybe 2021 would become a scholarship year. Still, what would the strategy be for taking multiple steps forward?

One locally popular move would entail bringing Teddy Bridgewater home to Minnesota from the Panthers. Plenty of fans would welcome that move. Those fans also would quite possibly feel very different if/when the Vikings regress offensively in 2021.

Before the question becomes relevant, someone would have to want to trade for Cousins. If the 49ers or someone else makes the call, the dilemma for the Vikings becomes investing $56 million for two more years with Cousins, or moving on to a vague Plan B that could result in the Vikings becoming a perennial Team D in the NFC North.

12 responses to “Would the Vikings trade Kirk Cousins?

  2. I’m a big Cousins guy. He’s a very good QB who can make all the throws. That said, I would trade him for the right compensation without hesitation. I want nothing to do with Jimmy G though. Considering SF may think all they need is Cousins on the roster to get back to the big game, give us this years first, a good young(ish) defensive player, and maybe a second or a couple mid round picks, and you’ve got a deal.

  4. Why not? If they could find somebody willing to take him they should jump on it. They’re in the midst of a bottom-to-top total rebuild anyway. Besides, it’s not about the money or his on-the-field performance. It’s his intolerable, apple-polishing Casper Milquetoast personality.

  5. Please NO to Teddy.. he absolutely sux. A blockbuster for Watson…I’m all in in that deal.

  6. For the right price of course they would. They’re nowhere right now with him. Of course they’d take the right deal.

  7. really florio? dreaming for watson please. Only way it would even come close to working is to somehow get the Texans to take cousins; not a chance would they.

  8. Vikes would be foolish to send Kirk packing unless it were for a Watson trade. He’s obviously not on Mahomes level – or even Watson’s – but he’s far better than most give him credit for.

    I’d put Kirk on par with Dak and Stafford. Not enough talent to overcome serious talent deficiencies (or injuries) on their teams rosters, but IF you have a good supporting cast they possess enough talent to get it done.

    Some Vikes fans have nostalgic feelings for Teddy because he’s an underdog and they felt terrible for what happened to him. Good kid. Good attitude for sure. But he’d instantly disappoint if they tried to replace Kirk with him.

    Vikes fans, I’ll leave you with this. Be careful what you wish for. If you guys end up moving on from Kirk and don’t take back a player of Watson’s caliber talent, be prepared for disappointment.

  9. Everyone is available for the right price. If someone wants to give up a couple firsts and a third or better then you would have to listen, but the chances of that happening are not that real in my opinion.

  10. Nobody wants to trade for Kirk Cousins. Which makes the extension Minnesota gave him extra stupid.

  11. The Vikings aren’t trading Cousins.

    This regime has struggled to get a decent QB in place for years before Cousins, dealing with injuries and what not, and they’re not about to mess around with trading Cousins, who’s been a top 10 performer and has been healthy. Last season he had the 2nd highest passer rating with a clean pocket, his 2nd year in the top 3. But he was also under pressure at the third highest rate in the league. Improving the OL will yield more dividends than trading Cousins, even for Watson given the huge cost to acquire him, and 2nd highest salary cap hit in the NFL.

  12. Not sure why there’s so much Cousins hate out there. He’s actually a very good QB. He’s had Top 10 stats the past 2 seasons. I’m not saying he’s Rodgers or Mahomes….he’s not.

    But over half the teams out there wish they had a QB as productive as Cousins.

Leave a Reply

