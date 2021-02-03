Aaron Donald was shocked by Jared Goff/Matthew Stafford trade

Getty Images

The trade sending Jared Goff from the Rams to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford hasn’t become official yet, but that’s not stopping others from chiming in about the deal.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is among those who have shared their reactions to the swap of quarterbacks. Donald was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show and said that his initial reaction upon learning of the deal was the same as a lot of other people around the country.

“I’m pretty sure everybody was shocked with it,” Donald said. “Stafford’s a great quarterback. I’m excited about having him with the team. A veteran guy that knows the game, been playing the game at a high level for a long time. It was a business decision that the Rams organization chose to make. I will always love Goff, that’s my brother forever. I guess things didn’t work out how they wanted to, so they made a change.”

The Rams made it to a Super Bowl with Goff running the offense and Donald spearheading the defense. The trade makes it clear they don’t believe that combo was going to get back to that level and they sent a couple of first-round picks to Detroit to see if Stafford can fare better on the offensive side of the equation.