Andy Reid: Eagles never formally requested interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Before the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, there was word that the team had requested an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wasn’t actually the case. Reid said there was some discussion about an interview, but it never moved to an official request to speak with Bieniemy.

“No, there was no formal interview form sent in,” Reid said, via NJ.com. “They had talked about it, but there was nothing formally sent.”

Bieniemy interviewed with the Jaguars, Falcons, Lions, Chargers, Jets and Texans. The Eagles interviewed 10 candidates and team owner Jeffrey Lurie said last week they initially considered 25 candidates.

Reid was asked if he thought the Eagles decided against interviewing Bieniemy because Doug Pederson had also been hired off of the former Eagles head coach’s staff in Kansas City. Reid said he didn’t think that was the case, although Reid said earlier this week that he hasn’t heard from any team that reached out regarding Bieniemy about why they went in a different direction.