Antoine Winfield Jr. says he’s playing in Super Bowl

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. hasn’t gotten totally past his ankle injury yet, but he’s not planning on missing Super Bowl LV.

Winfield was able to participate in practice in limited fashion on Wednesday, which marked a step in the right direction after he missed the NFC title game and last week’s practice sessions. Winfield met with reporters on a video conference after practice and said he’s feeling well enough to promise he’ll be on the field on Sunday.

“The ankle is feeling good, I’m gonna play the game,” Winfield said.

Winfield’s partner at safety Jordan Whitehead was knocked out of the win over the Packers with a shoulder injury and he’s also dealing with a knee issue. He was in a no-contact jersey at Wednesday’s practice and told reporters that he feels he’s getting better every day, but didn’t make the same vow as Winfield when it came to his Super Bowl status.