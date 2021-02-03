Antonio Brown is expected to be limited at Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will hold their first practice session of Super Bowl week on Wednesday and the status of wide receiver Antonio Brown will be one of the things to watch.

Brown did not play in the NFC Championship Game because of a knee injury and did not practice at all last week. That led the Buccaneers to say he’d be unlikely to play if they had played last Sunday, but this week is reportedly set to get off on a better foot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He participated in a Tuesday walkthrough, but Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he was “not ready to go.”

Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder, knee) were in the same category, so their practice participation will also be something to monitor heading toward Sunday.