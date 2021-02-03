Antonio Brown not forthcoming on his chances of playing

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has played in one Super Bowl. It came his rookie season, and the receiver made one catch for 1 yard.

Surely, Brown wants a second chance to have a big game in the biggest game.

But Brown has a knee injury that kept him out of the NFC Championship Game and limited him in Wednesday’s practice, according to Bruce Arians.

“Well, I was at practice today, going over the details,” Brown said Wednesday. “Continue the arrow pointing up as the week continues on.”

Brown was not forthcoming on his chances of playing.

When asked what it would take to keep him out of the game, considering the magnitude, Brown said, “I’m just focused on preparation for the game. I’m not worried too much with what all that entails.”

Brown played eight games for the Bucs this season and made 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He added three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in two postseason games.