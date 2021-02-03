Barber with COVID-19 was scheduled to cut Patrick Mahomes’ hair

Getty Images

The Chiefs had to isolate two players this week when it was revealed that a barber with COVID-19 cut their hair. But it could have been much worse.

That same barber was scheduled to cut the hair of Patrick Mahomes and at least 20 other Chiefs players and staffers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chiefs had arranged for the barber to get a COVID-19 test and he was pulled from his duties when the test came back positive. The barber actually found out he was positive while he was in the process of cutting Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore’s hair. He had already cut wide receiver Demarcus Robinson‘s hair, so the two of them have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will isolate until they’ve had negative tests for five days. The barber, Kilgore and Robinson were all wearing masks during the haircuts, and so far Kilgore and Robinson have continued to test negative.

The Chiefs dodged a bullet when the barber’s test result came back as quickly as it did. And with the Super Bowl now less than five days away, it’s imperative that every player be extremely cautious about close contacts with anyone. A close contact with someone who tests positive today would result in a player being isolated until after the Super Bowl.