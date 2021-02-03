Bashaud Breeland welcomes “chance to showcase my talent against” Bucs wideouts

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland knows the book on his team.

Breeland said Tuesday that he’s aware that people credit the Chiefs with having “an electric, fire offense” while the defense draws less attention. Breeland said that he wants “our defense to get credit like that as well” and one way to get it will be to hold the Buccaneers in check in Super Bowl LV.

The secondary will have a big role to play in that effort because of the talent the Bucs have at wide receiver and Breeland said that he’s looking forward to the opportunity to match up with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, and Tyler Johnson.

“Those guys can really get the ball at any given moment,” Breeland said, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. “So it’s not, per se, one I want to go against the whole night. I want all of them. I want the chance to showcase my talent against all of them.”

Breeland picked Tom Brady off in a 2019 game against the Patriots and again in Week 12 of this season.. More of the same would be a welcome part of the Chiefs’ defensive effort.