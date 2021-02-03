Brett Veach: If we see a talented player, Andy Reid will find a way to use him

Getty Images

Some teams scout players to see if they’re a good fit for the system the team runs. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach doesn’t see it that way.

Veach told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that the Chiefs just look for talent, and coach Andy Reid figures that it’s his job to put the talent to use, not the player’s job to fit into the schemes preferred by Reid and his staff.

“What Andy does, when you find a skill set, you don’t have to worry about if he’s a true-this, or a true-that. He will find ways to get creative to put them in great positions,” Veach said. “So guys come in from certain ‘systems.’ You’ll hear, ‘Oh, well, Patrick Mahomes is an Air Raid offense guy. Won’t work in the NFL.’ No, we’ll make it the NFL version of an Air Raid offense. We’ll move Sammy Watkins around, so he’s not just an outside player and can be more of a slot receiver. Mecole Hardman—we’ll find ways for him to get involved in the game with reverses and all these types of things. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire, we’ll do a lot more in the passing game with him. [Reid’s] going to find ways to highlight their skill set. From a GM standpoint, you don’t have to get pigeonholed into wondering if this guy is a good fit for what we do. If we like the guy, and we like the skill set, Coach will figure out a way to highlight it.”

That approach has worked beautifully for the Chiefs, who identified Mahomes as the quarterback they wanted, traded up for him in the draft even though Alex Smith had just gone to the Pro Bowl and taken them to the playoffs, and then filled the roster with talented players surrounding Mahomes. No team has been built better than the Chiefs, who are in their second straight Super Bowl and look poised to stay at or near the top of the NFL for years to come.