Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield were limited

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are getting healthier as Sunday draws closer.

Head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) were all on the field on Wednesday.

“All those guys were limited today,” Arians said. “They got about half a practice in and most of them looked pretty good. We’ll see how the swelling goes tomorrow on AB for sure. Jordan, he had a non-contact jersey on but he was flying around looking pretty good.”

If the game had been last Sunday, Brown and Whitehead would’ve been doubtful while Winfield would have been questionable.

The team’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday. But Arians said it’s important for players to be honest about how they’re feeling, even as there’s only one game left on the schedule.

“Don’t try to fool anybody,” Arians said. “The worst thing that could happen for a guy who is limited is to come in and get hurt right away. Now we’re down roster spots and we didn’t get the other guy ready. So we’re getting a lot of guys ready. And we’ll make those decisions on Saturday — who’s going to be available, who’s not. And hopefully, we’ll keep our fingers crossed, they all are.”