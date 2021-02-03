Bucs simulate long halftime break during Wednesday’s practice

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers practiced outside on their grass field for 2 1/2 hours Wednesday, according to a pool report.

That included a 26-minute break in the team’s indoor practice facility to simulate an extended Super Bowl halftime.

​”We wanted to go over the exact timing of the pregame, how long we’re out on the field just standing there,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told pool reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “How long we’re going to be in the locker room at halftime and how we’re going to handle our stretching and going back out again.”

It was a sunny 55 degrees with a steady breeze from the northwest when the Bucs took the practice field. Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 73 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

“It was the normal Wednesday practice,” Arians said. “Kind of a review of last week. We threw in some blitz periods.”