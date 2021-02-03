Carlton Davis: Loss to the Chiefs helped me grow as a player

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers and Chiefs met in November, Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis was front and center as Tyreek Hill recorded 203 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Hill finished that game with 269 yards and three TDs, showing the Buccaneers clamped down on him. But as Tampa Bay prepares to face Hill again, Davis doesn’t seem down about the previous performance.

“I play defensive back in the NFL, so you’re going to have your share of losses,” Davis said on Tuesday. “It doesn’t change who I am or what I do or how I approach the game. I’m going to continue to be a dog and go out there and give it my all every time.”

Davis noted that going against Hill helped him grow as a player.

“There’s going to be ups and downs,” he said. “It’s like a roller coaster. But you’ve got to be able to bounce back. You’ve got to stay even keel through the highs and lows. So even when you’re high, you’ve got to keep and maintain that balance. And even when you’re low, you’ve got to keep and maintain that balance. So it affected me, but it was a good way for me to bounce back and just stay even keel. It happened and you move on and you continue to grow and you continue to try to get better.”

Davis and the rest of the Tampa Bay defense will have to be better against Hill the second time around in Super Bowl LV.