Dr. Fauci urges Americans to avoid large Super Bowl parties

The best place to watch the Super Bowl during the COVID-19 pandemic is at home.

That’s the word from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top immunologist, who said on Today that large gatherings at holiday celebrations have led to increases in the number of COVID-19 cases across America, and large gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday could do the same.

“Every time we have something like this, there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year’s Thanksgiving,” Fauci said. “Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States. Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household. As much fun as it is to get together at a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people in your household.”

With vaccines now available, we’re starting to turn the corner on the pandemic. Super-spreader Super Bowl parties must be avoided.