Falcons hire director of coaching operations, strength and conditioning coach

The Falcons have filled two roles on their staff, naming Thomas Stallworth strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin director of coaching operations.

Stallworth heads to Atlanta after three years with the Giants as the club’s assistant strength and conditioning coach. He was at the college level the year before, serving as Western Kentucky football’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Griffin was the director of football at IMG Academy in 2020 and was previously the director of athletics at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. from 2014-2019.