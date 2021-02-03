Fritz Pollard Alliance “disappointed” by failure of Eric Bieniemy to be hired

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2021, 12:15 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

As the dust settles on the NFL’s hiring cycle, there are still efforts to kick up dust on the failure of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to get one of the seven available head-coaching jobs.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who has seen both Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy vault from the position Bieniemy now holds to a head-coaching job in recent years, has said he plans to ask the decisions-makers to explain the failure to hire Bieniemy. Others who marvel at the the production of the Kansas City and witness Bieniemy’s efforts to actively coach his players have similar questions.

The current and former executive directors of the Fritz Pollard Alliance likewise are dismayed by the outcome of the 2021 hiring cycle, as it relates to Bieniemy.

Current executive director Rod Graves recently told Mark Maske of the Washington Post that Graves is “disappointed” by the failure of Bieniemy to get one of the jobs. “Eric is a damn good coach and there’s no reason why he should be excluded from our sidelines as an NFL head coach,” Graves told Maske.

Former Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director John Wooten feels the same way.

It bothered me,” Wooten told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I know how good a coach he is. I know the input he has with what Kansas City is doing. I don’t understand. It’s hurtful. It’s a hurtful thing to see.”

Graves was also disappointed by the broader results of the hiring cycle.

“Given the fact that we had seven openings, I think the expectation certainly was that we’d do better than having one Black [head] coach hired,” Graves told Maske. (Graves separately has praised the Jaguars for their efforts to comply with the Rooney Rule, despite hiring a white coach and a white General Manager.)

Nineteen years ago, the NFL adopted the Rooney Rule in response to a clear threat of litigation from Cyrus Mehri and the late Johnnie Cochran. Frankly, at this point, nothing short of a similar threat — or the reality of a lawsuit — will compel meaningful change.

The league likely is banking on that never happening, because football coaches simply want to coach football. Any assistant coach who decides to sue will have to assume the risk of being shunned not only for head-coaching opportunities but also for any other NFL employment.

I’m not saying that will happen. I’m saying that the person who signs off on the filing of a civil complaint alleging racially discriminatory employment practices must accept the possibility that they suddenly will be deemed to be unfit for a job with any of the NFL’s 32 teams. Few will want to potentially give up their entire career to seek justice for having an artificial lid placed on the ability to reach the highest levels of the profession.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Fritz Pollard Alliance “disappointed” by failure of Eric Bieniemy to be hired

  1. Am I the only one who would be embarrassed if people kept campaigning for me to get a job I couldn’t get on my own?

  2. What has EB done to warrant a HC job? Standing next to Andy Reid saying great play call coach qualifies you?

  3. let me take a wild stab at it…since nobody wants to say it out loud. Maybe because KC success on O is largely attributed to Mahome’s uncanny ability to extend plays after the original play breaks down by using top tallent like Kelcey and Hill.. and teams dont trust Belami to be able to reproduce the same success with a lesser talent at QB/ WR/ TE? It doesn’t matter if he is white, black or green.

  4. I mean, he wasn’t fired, right? He is still a coach on the sidelines is he not? This is getting a little bit ridiculous.

  5. Personally, I’ve never met Eric Bieniemy, so I don’t know how good of a coach he is or isn’t, but he’s interviewed for almost all of the head coaching vacancies and none thought he was a good fit. This article seems to imply it’s because he’s black, but maybe the teams he interviewed with felt he wasn’t ready to be a head coach or maybe he didn’t seem to be good fit. The fact the Pederson and Nagy had been hired doesn’t mean that much as Pederson has been fired and Nagy probably should get fired. If Bieniemy is as good as Reid makes him out to be he’ll land a chead oaching gig soon. Look for him to get hired by the Steelers once Big Ben retires and Tomlin gets shown the door.

  6. You’re not doing Bieniemy any favors by lumping him together with Matt Nagy. I don’t care if he’s a former coach of the year, so is the clapper

  7. Bieniemy couldn’t have been hired by this point anyway, however, any team interested in him could’ve been conducting online meetings with him during the playoffs. Teams just have this unsupportable belief that waiting until after the SB to hire a HC puts them at a disadvantage. That’s nonsense.

    I don’t believe teams always “hire the best guy for the job”, either. We see coaches fired every year. It’s a crapshoot, and it’s a vastly complex endeavor to improve an NFL franchise. The success of that endeavor depends on way more than just the HC. And winning a SB apparently won’t save you for very long.

    It’s a weird business.

    And, have you seen Sirianni’s press conference? You can’t tell me EB’s interviews were worse than THAT.

    He’ll get his shot, I’m sure, but he’s gonna be in this same spot every year as long as KC remains a good team, and they don’t seem to be going anywhere. They don’t mortgage their future like the Rams and Mahomes will be great for years. So it’s not like EB is in a bad spot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.