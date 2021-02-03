Jaguars hire Zach Orr as their outside linebackers coach

Getty Images

Word last week was that former Ravens linebacker Zach Orr would interview with the Jaguars for a spot on Urban Meyer’s staff and that conversation appears to have gone well.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Orr’s agents have announced that their client has agreed to become Jacksonville’s outside linebackers coach.

Orr was a defensive coaching analyst for the Ravens during the 2020 season and this will be his first time working as a position coach. Former Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen is the defensive coordinator for the Jaguars.

Orr made an earlier than expected move into coaching because of the discovery of a congenital spinal condition that forced him to retire as a player after three years on the Ravens roster.