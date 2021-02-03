Jared Goff: Detroit, here I come

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 3, 2021, 1:24 PM EST
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Neither the Rams nor Lions can comment on the blockbuster trade that will send Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and Jared Goff to Detroit until the deal becomes official at the start of the new league year.

But Goff has given a pair of interviews on the move, saying he’s hopeful it will be good for his career.

Now he’s taken to social media to give an official goodbye to his old city and say hello to his new one.

“Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home,” Goff said. “This city has shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting with me every Sunday — I’ve made memories with every one of you in that locker room that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“To the fans, thank you for the relentless support through all the ups and the downs — it has meant the world to me. From the bottom of my heart, it’s been an honor to represent the City of L.A.

“With that said, I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter and am ready to attack this new opportunity that lies ahead. Detroit, here I come.”

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Jared Goff: Detroit, here I come

  2. Best of Luck in Detroit. No one wishes bad things on you. Your world is going to be extremely different compared to living in LA thats for sure.

  4. I wish him well. Seems like a good guy. Funny how things go but had they won that Super Bowl his stock would be WAY higher now (like what happened with Joe Flacco) and he probably never gets traded. And with a few coaching adjustments in that game–some screen passes, a moving pocket, basically anything to slow down NE’s pass rush–they probably would have won.

  5. I like him more than the old QB already.

    Rams fans have a rude awakening coming when they realize they traded the 17th best QB in the NFL for the 15th best QB in the NFL.

  6. Oh oh . . . the fight for third place in the NFCN isn’t going to get any easier for our Vikings.

  7. He’s really a pretty good QB not sure why he fell out of favor in LA. Good Luck young man!

  8. He is handling his trade like a true pro. No torching the team or management! Much better than his boss when he moved the team from St Louis to LA.
    Hope he is successfull and if he is what does that say about the “boy genius”?

  10. Class comments. Detroit seems to believe in him, and the change of scenery will likely do him good.

  11. lost in most of the information is the massive contract the lions absorb in getting Goff. Stafford isn’t any better than Goff in my opinion. Can the Rams go that many years in a row now without a first round pick? Don’t have any because of the Ramsey trade and now don’t have any because of Stafford trade. Time will tell.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.