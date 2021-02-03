Jared Goff: Detroit, here I come

Getty Images

Neither the Rams nor Lions can comment on the blockbuster trade that will send Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and Jared Goff to Detroit until the deal becomes official at the start of the new league year.

But Goff has given a pair of interviews on the move, saying he’s hopeful it will be good for his career.

Now he’s taken to social media to give an official goodbye to his old city and say hello to his new one.

“Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home,” Goff said. “This city has shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting with me every Sunday — I’ve made memories with every one of you in that locker room that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“To the fans, thank you for the relentless support through all the ups and the downs — it has meant the world to me. From the bottom of my heart, it’s been an honor to represent the City of L.A.

“With that said, I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter and am ready to attack this new opportunity that lies ahead. Detroit, here I come.”