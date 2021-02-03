Chiefs happy to practice at home this week

Getty Images

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, but the week leading up to the Super Bowl this year is different. The team practiced at their home facility for 90 minutes Wednesday.

The Chiefs will not fly to Tampa until after Saturday’s practice.

“It’s familiarity,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told pool reporter Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Last year, two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson talked to the team after a practice.

Reid said he would arrange for a guest motivational speaker to speak to the Chiefs virtually this week.

“I’ve got some plans, but I can’t have anybody come out,” Reid said.

With Wednesday in the books, the Chiefs will finalize Super Bowl preparations with practices Thursday through Saturday.