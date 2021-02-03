Jon Gruden’s comments to Richard Sherman are “blatant tampering”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2021, 11:26 AM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Cris Collinsworth tried. He tried to keep Raiders coach Jon Gruden from potentially committing a tampering violation. Gruden didn’t seem to care.

Collinsworth, who hosts a podcast featuring 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, had Gruden on as a guest. Collinsworth mentioned the fact that former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has arrived in Las Vegas as the defensive coordinator, before pointing out the elephant that enters the room when a player under contract with one team is speaking directly to a coach from another team.

“I know there’s tampering rules out there and I don’t want to bring up anything that might create a problem for you, because I know that you’ve been fined a few shekels over the years,” Collinsworth said.

“Yes I have,” Gruden said. “I’ve been fined, I’ve been punished very, very harshly. Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an alpha presence in our secondary. Somebody that could play this Hawk 3-press technique with the read step. If you’re available and interested, maybe you and I can get together at some point off air.”

Said Sherman in response: “There’s a conversation to be had, for sure. I am free and available these days.”

As one General Manager said, unsolicited and unprompted, in response to Gruden’s comments, “This is blatant tampering.”

And it is. Here’s the relevant language, from page 5 of the NFL’s Anti-Tampering Policy: “Any public or private statement of interest, qualified or unqualified, in another club’s player to that player’s agent or representative, or to a member of the news media, is a violation of this Anti-Tampering Policy. (Example of a prohibited comment: ‘He’s an excellent player, and we’d very much like to have him if he were available, but another club holds his rights.’)”

Gruden went farther than that. His comments presume Sherman already is a free agent. He isn’t. He remains under contract with the 49ers until March 17, when the new league year begins and he becomes a free agent.

Via email, the NFL has declined comment on the situation.

Whether the league actually does anything about it remains to be seen. Sometimes they don’t, sometimes they do. In this case, how can’t they? It’s as open and obvious as it gets; even if the 49ers don’t currently plan to keep Sherman, they have his rights through March 17. He’s not free. He’s not available.

And Gruden, who has been in and around the NFL for decades, should know that. If he doesn’t, there’s a good chance he eventually soon will.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Jon Gruden’s comments to Richard Sherman are “blatant tampering”

  2. I’d fine Gruden, but not the team.
    I’d take mercy on the hapless Raiders.
    But to be a repeat offender is plain stupid on Grudens part.

  4. In the same breath he both bemoans his punishment(s) for tampering and then commits it again. Hilarious.

  6. It’s all the NFLs fault with their kangaroo court ‘sometimes they follow the rules sometimes they don’t’ persona.

    And Gruden is a moron for what he said, and should be punished for blatant tampering as you state, potentially more harshly for multiple offenses.

  9. This is definitely tampering lol, If Gruden is not fined etc. Then the NFL is a complete joke.

  10. Better question is, why would Gruden WANT Sherman at this stage of his career? Sure, he explained it, kind of. But still, WHY?

  11. cmon man, Everyone Tampers its just most don’t get caught and Gruden don’t seem to care. I mean Stafford and McVay vacationing in cabo is just fine right.

  12. I’m not a Gruden fan, but I read this a little different.

    Gruden said, ” Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent.

    Well apparently he is not. So everything Gruden said after that does not apply IMO.

  13. Look people–If we aint cheating we aint trying –Big Al even expressed it to his top players back in the day,plus ten million Chucky dollars a year im sure he can afford a little fine. Sherman would fit nicely and I cant imagine our pathetic defense talking back to the Legend of boom..Go gettem boy’s!

  14. Sorry folks. If anyone is stupid enough to think Gruden didn’t KNOW what he was saying was tampering (and just didn’t care)… Contact me about a possible sale of the Brooklyn Bridge….

  16. In 2008 the 49ers lost a 5th round pick and had to swap 3rd round picks with the Bears for tampering with Lance Briggs. Why shouldn’t a similiar punishment be handed to the Raiders?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.