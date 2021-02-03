JuJu Smith Schuster would love to stay, wants to be paid what he’s worth

Getty Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s pregame dancing and pre-playoff comments about the Browns overshadowed his play on the field for the Steelers down the stretch and that leaves potential suitors in free agency with some things to sort out when it comes to the wideout’s value.

Teams will weigh Smith-Schuster’s 97 catches and nine touchdowns against his salary demands and other baggage as they make that call. Of course, Smith-Schuster will be looking out for his own priorities once it comes time to choose where he’ll be in 2021.

Smith-Schuster said on FOX Sports Radio this week that he “would love to come back” to Pittsburgh while outlining what he’s looking for this offseason.

“I’m always about winning,” Smith-Schuster said. “I want to be on a team that is fighting and competing for the playoffs every year. As far as the business side and the money, I want to be paid for what I am worth. Obviously for what I do for the team particularly.”

Smith-Schuster said that it “means a lot” that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expressed a willingness to rework his contract to free up cap space that could go to other players and that he’d “love to play with Ben for his time here,” but it will likely be some time before we know if the Steelers make that a reality.