Leonard Fournette feels great, from cut by the Jags to Super Bowl with the Bucs

Getty Images

The 2020 NFL season started with Leonard Fournette not even making a team. It’s ending with him in the Super Bowl.

Fournette reflected on how it felt to go from cut by the Jaguars — and then clearing waivers, meaning none of the 31 other teams wanted to pick up the last year of his rookie contract — to in Super Bowl LV.

“Just for me to be in this position I’m in now, I’m just grateful. Coming from being cut and now playing in the Super Bowl with my new team and my new organization, it feels great,” Fournette said.

The Jaguars ended up with the worst record in the NFL and the first overall pick in the draft, while Fournette ended up playing for a chance at a ring. He’ll take that trade any time.