Le’Veon Bell, Sammy Watkins limited in Chiefs practice

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at his Wednesday video conference that the team was only missing two players at practice and the team’s injury report for the day shows a couple of others were limited participants.

Running back Le'Veon Bell is dealing with a knee injury and wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been slowed by a calf injury. Both players were out for the AFC Championship Game win over the Bills, but Watkins said this week that he’s “very optimistic” about his chances of playing against the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains on the report with a toe injury, but was a full participant along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot), tackle Mike Remmers (groin), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), and tackle Andrew Wylie (ankle).

Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay (knee) did not practice and will not play on Sunday.