Lions hire Todd Wash as defensive line coach

Getty Images

The Lions announced the hirings of four assistant coaches, including Todd Wash as defensive line coach.

Seth Ryan will serve as assistant receivers coach and Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duke as defensive assistants.

Wash has 25 years of experience, including 14 in the NFL. He spent the past eight seasons with the Jaguars, originally joining the staff as a defensive line coach/run game coordinator in 2013 and serving as the defensive coordinator from 2016-20.

Wash was the Seahawks’ defensive line coach in 2011-12 and served as a defensive line coach (2008-10) and defensive quality control coach (2007) for the Buccaneers before that.

Ryan joins the Lions after spending the past four seasons with the Chargers, serving as a coaching intern from 2017-18 and an offensive quality control coach from 2019-20.

Sheppard has no previous NFL coaching experience but played for eight seasons with the Bills, Colts, Dolphins, Giants and Lions.

Duker spent the past three seasons with the Ravens.