Marty Hurney: We’ve got a lot of work to do at quarterback

The Washington Football Team held an introductory press conference for their new top personnel executives on Wednesday and the quarterback position was an early topic of conversation.

Four different quarterbacks started games during the 2020 season and 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins was released before the year was out. Alex Smith, Taylor Heinicke, and Kyle Allen remain on hand for vice president of football and player personnel Marty Hurney and General Manager Martin Mayhew.

Hurney and Mayhew both said they were impressed by how Smith played in his first six starts since having numerous surgeries to repair the severe leg injury he suffered in 2018, but they made it clear that nothing is settled at the position right now.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hurney said.

Hurney said the team doesn’t want to mortgage their future to get a quarterback and head coach Ron Rivera joined Mayhew in saying that the team didn’t necessarily have to find their long-term solution this offseason. Washington was reportedly one of the teams pursuing Matthew Stafford before the Lions agreed to trade him to the Rams, however, and there should be other options available as teams make moves during what’s expected to be a busy offseason on the quarterback market.