Marty Schottenheimer listed in stable condition at hospice facility

Getty Images

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family announced in a statement.

Schottenheimer is in stable condition following complications with his disease.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love,” Schottenheimer’s wife, Pat, said in a statement, “and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other . . . one play at a time.”

The Schottenheimer family requested privacy.

Schottenheiemer, 77, last coached in the NFL in 2006 with the Chargers.

He spent 21 years as a head coach, coaching the Browns, Chiefs, Washington and the Chargers. Schottenheimer went 200-126-1 in the regular season 5-13 in the postseason.