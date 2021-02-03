Panthers sign former Seahawks tight end Stephen Sullivan to future contract

Getty Images

New Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer is bringing a player he helped draft in Seattle to his new franchise.

The Panthers signed former Seahawks tight end Stephen Sullivan to a future contract on Tuesday. Sullivan spent most of the season on Seattle’s practice squad after being selected in the seventh round of last year’s NFL Draft.

Sullivan appeared in one game for Seattle as a rookie as a practice squad call up at defensive end with the team short-handed for pass rushers. He was also buried on the depth chart at his natural tight end position with Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson all on the active roster and fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson on the non-football injury list at the time. Sullivan recorded a tackle in his only appearance. He would end the year on the practice squad injured reserve list and his contract expired following the season.

Sullivan played wide receiver as well as tight end at LSU.