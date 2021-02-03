Patrick Mahomes: A Super Bowl ring is the goal every year

Getty Images

Bruce Arians is among those who believe Patrick Mahomes has a chance to catch Tom Brady one day. Mahomes is eight Super Bowl appearances, five Super Bowl victories and three Super Bowl MVP awards behind Brady.

“The goal is to win as many Super Bowls as possible and to play in this game every single year,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I’m going to have that mindset every single time I hit the field as I’m trying to get back in this game and I’m trying to win it. We don’t look that far ahead. I’m focused on this game right now, trying to win this second Super Bowl and be able to hold that Lombardi Trophy and have that second ring. But if I’m at the end of my career and I have a lot of Super Bowl rings in my hand, I’ll be happy.”

A Chiefs’ victory would put them in elite company, giving them back-to-back championships for the first time since Brady’s Patriots did it in 2003-04. Only seven other times has a team accomplished that feat in the Super Bowl era.

“The thing I’m most proud of is that no one has become satisfied,” Mahomes said. “No one has become happy with winning one Super Bowl championship. Everybody’s trying to make themselves better every single day and not trying to take a day for granted. You don’t have that in every single organization, in every single locker room. I think that just becomes the culture that [General Manager] Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid have instilled in us, and that’s to get better at least 1 percent every singled day. That’s why I think we are in this game and why we have a chance for another Super Bowl championship.”

Mahomes has played for only one NFL team, and every NFL team at least begins every season with Super Bowl aspirations whether they are realistic or not. But only one NFL team has Mahomes as its quarterback.

That’s why the Chiefs have a chance for another championship Sunday, next season and the season after and the season after. . . .