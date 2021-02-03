Patrick Mahomes thinking about Sunday, not his legacy or Tom Brady’s

Getty Images

It’s only natural to compare the two quarterbacks in Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady is generally recognized as the greatest in NFL history, and Patrick Mahomes is generally recognized as the greatest of the next generation. But in Mahomes’ mind, he just has the Buccaneers’ defense to prepare for on Sunday.

Asked what it would mean to earn his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday while denying Brady from winning his seventh, Mahomes said now isn’t the time to think about all that.

“I think that’s more of a long-term thing than a short-term thing,” Mahomes said. “You have to focus on, for me, trying to find a way to repeat, find a way to win a second championship and find a way to do whatever I can to win with this team. You don’t get these opportunities every year in the NFL to be in the Super Bowl and to be in these games, so you don’t want to look back and have regrets on how you played or how you went about the week before preparing to go out there to play your best football. When the end of your career is done, then you can kind of look and see where those moments were in your career where you could’ve had something or that you executed and you did go out there and achieve your dreams.”

The time to compare Mahomes’ legacy with Brady’s is many years from now. This week is just about preparing for one game.