Report: Giants are expected to interview Ben Wilkerson, Mike Devlin for OL coach

Getty Images

The Giants are looking at at least a pair of coaches to fill their vacant offensive line position.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York is expected to interview its current assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson and former Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

The Giants fired Marc Colombo midway through the 2020 season and replaced him with Dave DeGuglielmo through the rest of the year. But DeGuglielmo will not return for 2021.

Wilkerson has been with the Giants since 2018, starting with the organization under former head coach Pat Shurmur. Prior to that, he was the assistant offensive line coach for the Bears.

Devlin had served as the Texans’ offensive line coach since 2015. He was previously a Jets offensive assistant from 2006-2014.