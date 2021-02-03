Report: Texans hiring Andy Bischoff as tight ends coach

Getty Images

Texans head coach David Culley is bringing one of his Baltimore colleagues with him to Houston.

Andy Bischoff will join the Texans staff as tight ends coach, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Bischoff has been with the Ravens since 2015, spending the last four years as the assistant tight ends coach.

Wilson also reports that Bischoff will have a significant role in planning the run game alongside Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Bischoff previously coached for the Bears from 2013-2014 under head coach Marc Trestman.