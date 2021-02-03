Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: Nothing is off the table

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team’s brain trust addressed the team’s quarterback situation in depth Wednesday. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney appear ready to turn over every stone to find their quarterback of the present and/or their quarterback of the future.

Near the end of the interview session, Rivera was asked about the possibility of signing Cam Newton.

Rivera did not pull a Jon Gruden and blatantly tamper with a player under contract with another team who is soon to be a free agent.

Instead, Rivera’s answer was the expected answer: Washington isn’t closing the door on any option. And why would it?

“I think the biggest thing we can say, guys, is that we’re exploring all of our options,” Rivera said when asked about Newton, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “Nothing is off the table. Again, as we go through this, we’re going to do what we believe is best for us.”

Everyone likes connecting dots, but just because a player and/or a coach or G.M. previously were on the same team doesn’t mean any and/or all the parties want a reunion. So maybe the Washington Football Team will have interest in Newton come March 17 . . . but maybe it won’t.

Newton was the first player Rivera drafted as a head coach, and the two spent nine seasons together, including the Super Bowl season of 2015. But Rivera had a chance to sign Newton last offseason and didn’t.

Newton, 31, also didn’t do enough in New England last season to show he’s the best quarterback available. He started 15 games and threw eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while running for 12 scores.

The Patriots were 7-8 in his starts and missed the postseason for the first time since 2008.