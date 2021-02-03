Saquon Barkley: Contract least of my worries right now

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed almost all of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Week 2 and getting back into form for 2021 remains his top priority.

Barkley is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason and Giants co-owner John Mara said last month that the team expects Barkley to be part of the organization for a long time. That may be the case, but talks about securing that future are unlikely to happen anytime soon.

During an appearance on PFT Live, Barkley told Mike Florio that he is devoting all of his attention to rehabbing his knee and getting ready for next season.

“To be honest, that’s the least of my worries,” Barkley said. “That’s not even on my mind right now to even have that conversation, spark that conversation up. I’m really just focusing on getting this knee ready because I want to be the best player I can be.”

With Barkley under contract for 2021 and the team holding an option for 2022, a wait to see how everything goes with Barkley’s return before making longer-term plans makes sense for all involved.