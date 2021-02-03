Scotty Miller: I don’t think I gave Tyreek Hill bulletin-board material

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller caused a stir recently when he said he’d beat Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a footrace.

Hill didn’t seem to take much issue with that statement, saying he should have that level of confidence in himself.

So it stands to reason that Miller was correct when he said on Wednesday that he didn’t think he gave Hill any “bulletin-board material.”

“I mean, he could take that statement, they could take that statement any way they want to,” Miller said. “But at the end of the day, I didn’t mean any disrespect by it. I gave him his credit. I said he’s an unbelievable talent, unbelievably fast, unbelievably quick. But if anybody asks me, ‘Hey, do you think you’re faster than somebody?’ The answer is going to be yes because I have belief in myself, I have confidence in myself. Speed is one thing I’m very passionate about.”

Maybe at some point Hill and Miller will actually have that race, but it probably won’t be at halftime on Sunday.