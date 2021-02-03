Sean Payton anticipates an “announcement” from Drew Brees within the next “week, week and a half”

Getty Images

It’s widely expected that Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire. Brees has not yet made it official.

Whatever he plans to do, the Saints expect to get an answer soon.

“I think within the next week, week-and-a-half we’ll get a little bit more information relative to Drew,” Saints coach Sean Payton told PFT Live on Wednesday. “We’ll wait on Drew’s announcement.”

There’s no reason to think Drew’s announcement will be anything other than a retirement announcement. That means the Saints will need to find a new quarterback.

The in-house candidates are Taysom Hill (who is under contract) and Jameis Winston (who is due to become a free agent).

For the full interview with Sean Payton, check out the attached video.