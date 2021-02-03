Texans adding DC Lovie Smith’s son, Miles, as linebackers coach

Getty Images

Head coach David Culley’s first coaching staff continues to come together in Houston.

The Texans are adding defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s son, Miles, as linebackers coach, per a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Miles Smith served as his father’s linebacker’s coach for the last two seasons at Illinois. In 2018 he was the program’s cornerbacks coach.

Pelissero also reports the Texans will retain Bobby King, who will move from coaching inside linebackers to the defensive line. King has been in his second stint with the franchise since 2017, having previously worked for Houston from 2011-2013. He was previously with the Chargers from 2014-2016 as an assistant linebackers coach.

Houston will also keep running backs coach Danny Barrett, who has been in that position since 2018.