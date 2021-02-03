Tom Brady chastised teammate who was crying after NFC Championship win

Getty Images

There’s no crying in baseball. There’s also no crying in football. At least not until winning a Super Bowl.

Appearing on the All Things Covered Podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David told a story from the Tampa Bay locker room following the NFC Championship win over the Packers.

“When I realized that it was real, when I realized it was like all the other stuff doesn’t really matter unless it’s the Super Bowl was like after we won the NFC Championship,” David said. “You know me, I was all happy and sh-t, it was my first. I’m geeked up. Then like I guess somebody was crying. And I guess like, I heard [Brady], just like, ‘What the f–k you crying for? We not done yet.'”

The comment got David’s attention.

“He’s right,” David said. “He’s right. You know, I had a little two tears, too. So I wiped my sh-t, too. . . . We still got work to do.”

That’s a tangible example of the intangible value of having Brady in the locker room. It’s leadership. It’s accountability. It’s making sure no one gets satisfied with anything other than reaching the top of the mountain.

It’s one of the reasons why it will be very difficult to pick against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, no mater how good the Chiefs currently are. And they are.