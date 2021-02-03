Tom Brady: I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said earlier this week that he’d definitely consider playing past the age of 45 if he continues to play as well as he did in the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, Brady said he expects that to be the case. He said during a video conference with reporters that he expects his mental state and training to improve from where they were in an offseason marked by his move to Tampa and a pandemic.

“I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year,” Brady said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I feel like I’ll be in a much better place mentally. I’m going to train better this year. As soon as this game ends we’re on to next season.”

The prospect of a better Brady coming off of a Super Bowl win in the 2021 season is one that’s likely to make for some pleasant thoughts around Tampa between now and Sunday.