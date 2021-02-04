49ers sign Taybor Pepper to two-year contract extension

Getty Images

The 49ers brought long snapper Taybor Pepper to the team once the 2020 season was underway and they’d like to have him stick around for a while.

Pepper signed with the 49ers on September 30 and they released Kyle Nelson after he did the long snapping in the first three games of the year. Pepper appeared in 12 games before missing the finale while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Pepper spent the entire 2019 season as the Dolphins’ long snapper and saw his first regular season action in four games with the Packers in 2017.

The move ensures that the 49ers are set to have all three of their kicking specialists back for the next two seasons. Kicker Robbie Gould and punter Mitch Wishnowsky are also under contract through 2022.